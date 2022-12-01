Mother, daughter went missing in May, police asking for help

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help finding a mother and a daughter who went missing earlier this year. Thirty-one-year-old Simone Leonard and 2-year-old Gaia Byrd were last seen on the 7500 block of Rugby Street on May 4.

Authorities describe Leonard as 5 foot 1 tall, weighing 100 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair. Her daughter Gaia is described as having brown eyes and black hair.

Police are asking you to call (215) 686-3353 or 911 if you have any further information.