Watch CBS News
Local News

Mother, daughter went missing in May, police asking for help

By Andreas Copes

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 (A.M.)
Digital Brief: Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 (A.M.) 02:13

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help finding a mother and a daughter who went missing earlier this year. Thirty-one-year-old Simone Leonard and 2-year-old Gaia Byrd were last seen on the 7500 block of Rugby Street on May 4.

Authorities describe Leonard as 5 foot 1 tall, weighing 100 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair. Her daughter Gaia is described as having brown eyes and black hair. 

Police are asking you to call (215) 686-3353 or 911 if you have any further information.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 3:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.