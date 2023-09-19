Officer struck by vehicle on Route 1 in Morrisville; southbound lanes closed: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A police officer was struck by a vehicle on Route 1 southbound in Morrisville, Bucks County Monday night, authorities said.

It happened in the southbound lanes of Route 1 near Route 13 in Morrisville.

Police said the officer was struck while they were stopping to help a disabled vehicle.

Two people, including the officer, were taken transported to the hospital, according to police. It's not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

All southbound lanes have been shut down.