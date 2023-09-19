Watch CBS News
Officer struck by vehicle on Route 1 in Morrisville; southbound lanes closed: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A police officer was struck by a vehicle on Route 1 southbound in Morrisville, Bucks County Monday night, authorities said.

It happened in the southbound lanes of Route 1 near Route 13 in Morrisville. 

Police said the officer was struck while they were stopping to help a disabled vehicle.

Two people, including the officer, were taken transported to the hospital, according to police. It's not believed to be life-threatening, police said. 

All southbound lanes have been shut down. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff


First published on September 18, 2023 / 9:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

