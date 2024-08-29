Man sought in shooting at Philadelphia-area gentlemen's club

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are searching for a man who they say shot and critically wounded another man at a Bucks County gentleman's club early Thursday morning.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, police were dispatched to The Border Gentlemen's Club on Pennsylvania Avenue, just off Route 1 in Morrisville, a little after 1 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the back of the head, his left thigh and under both armpits. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Pedro E. Rodriguez, 27, of Trenton, N.J., faces an attempted homicide charge after a shooting at a gentlemen's club in Morrisville, Pennsylvania. CBS News Philadelphia

Detectives learned there had been a fight at the doorway of the establishment, and found out the shooting victim was a bystander who was shot while trying to assist the staff. He didn't know the shooter.

Police are now searching for 27-year-old Pedro E. Rodriguez of Trenton, New Jersey in connection with the shooting and have filed a warrant for his arrest charging him with attempted homicide and other offenses.

After the shooting, Rodriguez and another man fled in a Lexus SUV going north on Route 1, into Trenton, the DA's office said.

Anyone with information should contact Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354 or Morrisville police at 215-295-8111.