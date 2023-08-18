Watch CBS News
Sports

Eagles' Moro Ojomo, Tyrie Cleveland expected to make fully recovery from head injuries

/ AP

Eagles' Haason Reddick to have surgery to repair right thumb injury: source
Eagles' Haason Reddick to have surgery to repair right thumb injury: source 00:20

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Eagles wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland suffered a concussion and sprained neck and rookie defensive tackle Moro Ojomo suffered a concussion during a preseason game on Thursday night, and both players were carted off the field on a backboard.

The Eagles said Friday in announcing the injuries that both players were expected to make a full recovery "in due time." The Eagles said both players were responsive and had full function in their extremities on the field.

They were hurt in an 18-18 tie with the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland landed hard on his head while trying to make a catch in the third quarter. Ojomo collided with a teammate while attempting to make a tackle in the fourth quarter.

First published on August 18, 2023 / 2:27 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.