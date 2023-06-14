Watch CBS News
Local News

More than 300,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees recalled

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/CNN

Chrysler recalls more that 300,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees
Chrysler recalls more that 300,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees 00:30

MIAMI - Chrysler has recalled more than 331,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees for an issue that could lead to danger on the roadways.

Regulators say some 2022 thru 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles as well as 2021 thru 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee "L" vehicles were built with improperly installed rear coil springs. If not corrected, the problem increases the risk of a crash.

Officials say the coil spring could move out of its position and detach from the vehicle while driving.

Federal regulators will notify dealers of the problem and dealers will begin notifying car owners next month. Those impacted by the recall should take their vehicles to a dealership for inspection and a free repair.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 6:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.