More Philadelphia pools closing for the season on Friday

More Philadelphia pools closing for the season on Friday

More Philadelphia pools closing for the season on Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More city pools are closing for the season Friday. The following pools will be shutting down:

Bridesburg Recreation Center

Cobbs Creek Recreation Center

Lackman Playground.

There is still time left to enjoy some of the city's free outdoor pools. Sprinklers, splash pads and spraygrounds will stay open through Labor Day weekend.