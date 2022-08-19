Watch CBS News
More Philadelphia pools closing for the season on Friday

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More city pools are closing for the season Friday. The following pools will be shutting down:

  • Bridesburg Recreation Center
  • Cobbs Creek Recreation Center
  • Lackman Playground. 

There is still time left to enjoy some of the city's free outdoor pools. Sprinklers, splash pads and spraygrounds will stay open through Labor Day weekend.

August 19, 2022

