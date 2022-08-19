More Philadelphia pools closing for the season on Friday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More city pools are closing for the season Friday. The following pools will be shutting down:
- Bridesburg Recreation Center
- Cobbs Creek Recreation Center
- Lackman Playground.
There is still time left to enjoy some of the city's free outdoor pools. Sprinklers, splash pads and spraygrounds will stay open through Labor Day weekend.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.