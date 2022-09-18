Catalytic converters stolen from 9 school buses in Moorestown, investigators say
MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) -- In Moorestown, investigators say catalytic converters were stolen from nine school buses. They were parked at the high school and police officers say security footage shows a white truck go into the parking lot late Friday night.
They say two suspects were involved, but police were not able to provide a specific description.
