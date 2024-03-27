Montgomery County veteran receives new car, plans to continue empowering other women

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) – A veteran from Montgomery County received a new car from an organization that allows wounded military veterans to apply for payment-free cars and mortgage-free homes.

Erica Liermann, of King of Prussia, got the keys to a 2024 Toyota Rav4 XLE Wednesday after she applied for the gift through the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

"I think it is in your DNA, your call to serve," she said.

She heard that call during her sophomore year in high school after the terrorist attacks against the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. That led her to join the U.S. Army. Liermann became a staff sergeant but said she realized there was a problem when she returned to civilian life.

"I was feeling alone. I felt like no one understood me. I was actually really resentful towards civilians," Liermann said. "I just couldn't find my happy place.

She soon learned she was a wounded warrior with invisible injuries.

"Combat with PTSD from serving in Iraq and Guantanamo Bay," she said.

Fitness helped her rediscover her purpose when she opened her gym, Dub Fitness, where she empowers other women.

"You just start to feel stronger, and you feel good about yourself, and you can do hard things, and you can get over and get through things," she said.

This week, it was her turn to be encouraged.

"Sorry. This is the first real cry that I've had," she said to the crowd before she took the keys to her brand-new SUV.

"It's going to feel good to not have to stress about my car breaking down, especially with my two little babies in the back with me," she told CBS News Philadelphia.

Military Warriors Support Foundation has given nearly 200 cars since 2007 to vets like Liermann. With her friends and family looking on, this mom urged any woman who is a wounded warrior to reach out.

"Not be afraid to acknowledge that they are veterans, and acknowledge that there is help out there, and to take that help," she said.

Liermann said this gift will keep her going to help as many women as she can.