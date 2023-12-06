Montgomery County schoolchildren helped stuff stockings for soldiers ahead of the holidays

NORTH WALES, Pa. (CBS) -- Kindergarteners at a Montgomery County Catholic school are playing Santa and spreading holiday cheer around the globe to those who serve the country.

Students at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Catholic School stuffed Christmas stockings Wednesday morning and plan to send them to troops serving overseas who may not be home in time for the holidays.

Their goal was to give the troops a little taste of home for the holidays.

"We wanted them to know that we appreciate all the freedoms we have in this country," said Anita Fleming, who's a teacher at the school. "So we started out on a small scale and every year it grows and grows, and we're still doing it."

Teachers said they've been doing this holiday giveback for 10 years now.

CBS News Philadelphia spent the morning with the little Santas, who wore bishop hats to celebrate Saint Nicholas' feast day and got to witness their hard work and holiday cheer.

Stockings were stuffed with snacks and self-care items that were collected by the service club, Project Peace.

Charlie, a student at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer, debuts one of the stuffed stockings.

Mary, Mother of the Redeemer also chipped in by sponsoring a patriotic-themed dress-down day to help pay for shipping costs.

Blue Star Mothers of America and military wives of soldiers receiving the stockings were at the school to help the students get the treats to the troops.

"It's amazing because they appreciate everything. They write individual letters to the students, they have done Zooms with us from overseas, and it makes that personal connection," Fleming said.

School leaders say more grades have become involved and they also have returning service members come every year.