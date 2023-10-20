Montgomery County still needs poll workers for Election Day: "We have 17 days"

Montgomery County still needs poll workers for Nov. 7 election

Montgomery County still needs poll workers for Nov. 7 election

Montgomery County still needs poll workers for Nov. 7 election

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- An official with the Montgomery County Voter Services Department said they are still looking for poll workers in certain municipalities before upcoming elections.

"We have 17 days," said Dori Sawyer, Director of Elections for Montgomery County Voter Services. She said the count still needs about 100 poll workers.

"While Judges of Elections and certain poll workers are elected, they don't always work every election," Sawyer said. "People move during that four-year term."

She said the department has often had a harder time finding poll workers in Towamencin, Plymouth, Salford, Upper Salford, and Hanover. However, there were more areas on that list.

"The Upper and Lower Moreland Municipalities are areas where we have historically struggled," Sawyer said.

"I definitely see it," said Shawn Hopkins. He is Vice Chair of the Upper Moreland Republicans.

"A lot of times, you don't realize how many openings there are, how many people are needed, and that they are looking for more help," he said.

Hopkins said he sees the county recruit workers by reaching out to leaders of all political affiliations. He said there were also postings on various community boards and emails. However, he said local party leaders are more successful when recruiting face-to-face.

"The biggest thing is going door-to-door talking to people, reaching out to them, phone calls," Hopkins said.

Susan Worth-LaManna is Chair of the Upper Moreland Democratic Committee. She said she supports the county's existing efforts to recruit 18-year-old poll workers through high school programs. She just wants the recruitment to start much earlier.

"Strong curriculum in the 9th grade and then upwards into senior year so that young people can feel a certain positivity about being recruited," Worth-LaManna said.

There is still time to sign up for these paid positions. Officials hope to have all poll worker spots filled the week before Election Day, Tuesday, November 7.