More than 2 dozen Montgomery County police departments accepting applications
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Some local police departments are trying to bring in more recruits.
More than a dozen departments in Montgomery County are now accepting applications for the upcoming test to become a police officer.
There are two tests at Spring-Ford Area High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m., as well as on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 8:30 a.m.
The applications are due by Sept. 2 at noon.
