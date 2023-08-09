More than 2 dozen Montgomery County police departments accepting applications

Digital Brief: Aug. 9, 2023 (AM)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Some local police departments are trying to bring in more recruits.

More than a dozen departments in Montgomery County are now accepting applications for the upcoming test to become a police officer.

There are two tests at Spring-Ford Area High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m., as well as on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 8:30 a.m.

The applications are due by Sept. 2 at noon.