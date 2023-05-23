Watch CBS News
Pa. county sheriff announces plans to inspect gun stores

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff has a warning for gun stores in the county: follow the rules, or you could lose your license.

In a news conference, Montgomery County Sheriff Shawn Kilkenny announced a new plan for his office to start inspecting all 92 gun stores in the county.

"Our inspections are not intended to infringe upon the privacy rights of firearms dealers or their customers," Kilkenny said. "Instead they are conducted solely to ensure that firearms dealers are operating in compliance with existing state standards and regulations."  

Montgomery County will be the first county in Pennsylvania to perform those inspections.

The office will be on the lookout to ensure regulations are being followed, including the dealer's license being on display, all deals being conducted on the premises, and safe storage practices. Gun regulations require firearms to be stored and secured while the business is closed, and businesses should have a plan to stow all firearms away in the event of danger.

Stores that fail an inspection will have a chance to fix their mistakes before their license is taken away.

