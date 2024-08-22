Montgomery County school supply drive makes final push to help families in need

Philadelphia suburb making one final push to help families in need before school starts

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County is making one final push for this year's school supply donation drive to help families in need.

"It gives the families hope that someone can care about them," Veronica Hilghman said.

Hilghman was touched that a room in the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services in Norristown had school supplies on every wall.

As the Montgomery County HHS donation coordinator, she made sure boxes all over the county were waiting for workers and residents to give to families who needed help in time for the first day of classes.

Highlman said HHS staff come with steady reports of grateful parents and guardians.

"Oh my gosh, Mom was so thrilled to get this," Highlman said. "Grandmom, who took these kids in, she's just so thrilled that it's one less thing that she has to worry about."

The supplies will go to two different locations: the Health and Human Services Department and the Norristown Area School District.

Hilghman said the drive helped about 700 kids last year, but she expected to help even more this year.

"We have had just such an abundance," Highlman said "It's been wonderful. We've gotten over 5,000 items in."

That number did not include items collected in locations like Lower Merion Township Police, which still collected items on Thursday.

"So happy, so satisfied and just overjoyed with the support we've received," community resource officer Daren Swain said.

Swain started collecting supplies last month and said he was excited about the generosity of township residents.

"Some kids don't have the luxury of having all the necessities, the basic necessities, they have to get through the school year," Swain said. "So, we're just hoping that this is an extra support for them."

Back in Norristown, County Commissioner Thomas DiBello and his staff are delivering backpacks full of supplies. With the drive ending on Friday, Aug. 24, he made one more push for workers and residents to donate.

"Let's fill this room up again in the next 24 hours so it gets distributed out over the next couple days," DiBello said. "So, please, come in and donate what you can."

A list of Montgomery County donation drop boxes is available here. Lower Merion Township is also collecting donations through Friday.