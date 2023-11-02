Montco election officials urge voters to check absentee and mail-in ballots after hundreds have deficiencies

Election 2023: Hundreds of absentee and mail-in ballots in Montgomery County have deficiencies

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Election officials in Montgomery County urged voters Thursday to check their absentee and mail-in ballots after the county received hundreds of ballots with errors.

Officials sent out more than 92,000 ballots for the Tuesday, Nov. 7 election. Voter Services Elections Director Dori Sawyer said several ballots were returned with major problems.

"This year, we are seeing quite an increase in ballots that are undated, where the voter has signed the ballot, but not dated it, or ballots where the voter did not use the secrecy envelope," Sawyer said.

The secrecy envelope is bright yellow and required by Pennsylvania law. Sawyer explained how to cast the ballot properly.

"Put the ballot into the yellow secrecy envelope that says 'Official Election Ballot'," she said. "And then, insert the yellow envelope into the larger white return envelope."

Sawyer also urged voters to sign the white envelope. She also warned that some voters were writing down their birthdates on the envelopes, which is incorrect and put the ballot at risk of rejection. She urged voters to write the current date on the envelope.

Still, Sawyer said people can fix their ballots by going to the Office of Voter Services at One Montgomery Plaza at 425 Swede Street by 4:30 p.m. Monday, November 6. Otherwise, voters have one more option on Election Day.

"You can present at your polling location and cast a ballot provisionally," she said.

This option is not available in every county in Pennsylvania.

Sawyer said her office will only reach out if there is a problem with a ballot. She also said voters can check your ballot online.

"On our website, MontgomeryCountyPA.gov, I have a link where voters can track their ballot status."

CBS News Philadelphia was there as Kathy Rosenberg put her ballot in the box. She offered this advice to anyone voting ahead of Election Day.

"I looked at those directions like two or three times and made sure I did it right because it is really important to me that it counts," she said.

Sawyer reminded everyone that all ballots must be received by elections officials by Tuesday. So, she urged mail-in voters to check those ballots carefully and send them as soon as possible.