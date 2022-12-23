Watch CBS News
Montgomery County girl delivers holiday cheer with USPS truck

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa (CBS) -- This is a busy time of year for postal workers across the country. One Montgomery County girl used her own mail truck to deliver some holiday cheer.

Decked out in her mail carrier outfit, Ava delivered a dozen handmade Christmas cards to her neighbors in Lansdale in her battery-operated USPS truck.

Ava's neighbors appreciated the holiday gifts, and their own postal worker even took notice.

Ava's parents say, she wants to make everyone smile this holiday season.

