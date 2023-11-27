Montgomery County Code Blue shelters step up ahead of major temperature drop

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Volunteers and staff mobilized to save the lives of people experiencing homelessness after Montgomery County activated its Code Blue response when wind chills are forecasted to dip into the 20s.

"Right now, we are in the sleeping room for the majority of the guests," Mark Lannan, the coordinator for the Code Blue Lansdale Shelter near Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, said.

Monday morning, the house had cots set up before the men's-only shelter was set to open up that evening.

"You have to appreciate these men, these are good people, they're honest people, and you approach them with compassion and not with fear," Lannan said.

Lansdale Assistant Coordinator Leslie Johnson said the men who come here could expect a lot more than heat, warm clothes and free toiletries.

"This is the dining room, where the guests come and they sit and they have a community meal," Johnson said while giving a tour of the shelter.

She said volunteers were ready for the growing need that she had noticed over the past two years.

"We have about space for 22, but we won't turn anybody away. We'll make someone fit," Johnson said. "They can sleep in the kitchen or the hallway. Like, we're not going to turn anyone away because we don't have the ideal space."

She said the men can also count on a local culinary hero to help.

"He's amazing. It doesn't matter what he's got going on in his life. If he's in town, we have a hot breakfast for these guys," she said.

Johnson was referring to Chef "Chipper" Panico of AAA Catering. For the past five years, he brought breakfast every morning the Code Blue shelter was open.

"I try to switch it up for them. That could be something as simple as a bacon egg and cheese sandwich with fried potatoes. Or, I might make them a frittata if I'm feeling a little frisky on the weekend," Chef Panico said.

He paid for the food himself, too. Panico said many people do not know the real stories behind his neighbors' homelessness.

"There's some people that leave Code Blue in the morning and go to work every day. They have jobs. Everybody's got a different situation, a different reason for being out there," he said. "For me, it was a matter of stepping up to help my neighbors."

In Plymouth Meeting, the sanctuary space at Church on the Mall was turned into a safe space for men and women trying to escape the cold. Code Blue Plymouth Meeting coordinator Gail Plant said it was a tragedy that triggered the opening of this shelter.

"In 2022, the winter, there were two residents who passed away, unfortunately, due to the cold weather," Plant said.

So, Plant said the shelter opened to help with the Montgomery County Code Blue response. She added, that up to 35 guests will have a safe place to sleep overnight.

"They've been very appreciative, even to the point where they are indicating this is the best sleep they've had in months," she said.

Guests could also find gear to help them survive the cold days when the shelter is closed.

"We have toiletries, we have clothing that we can give. We have tents and sleeping bags, as well," Plant said.

Johnson said the work she does in Lansdale keeps people safe and feeds her soul.

"It's my lifeline. This is what I want to do. And I want my kids to see me doing it. And I want it to mean something," Johnson said.

In Plymouth Meeting, Pastor Evangelista agreed.

"We realized that part of one of our calls was the sheltering and nurturing of the children of God, which we understand that to be all of us," Pastor Evangelista said.

If you or someone you know needs a warm place to sleep, call 211. The Code Blue declaration expires Thursday, November 30 at 9 a.m.