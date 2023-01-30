Montgomery County bakery serving up Eagles-themed doughnuts

COLMAR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County bakery has created a special super-sized doughnut in honor of the Eagles.

The Yum-Yum Bake Shop has a sweet reward for Birds fans.

Jennifer Stengel isn't officially on the Eagles.

But she considers herself and her staff at Yum Yum Bake Shop in Colmar an extension of the Birds as they advance to the Super Bowl.

"It's very exciting, it's great to see the energy in the town and everybody coming together with excitement," Stengel said.

Instead of delivering touchdowns to Philly fans hungry for a win, workers at the shop are delivering smiles to customers hungry for their sweet treats.

"My roommates are obsessed with those iced ones," Jenna Vince, a customer of the shop, said.

"Yum Yum's is amazing, just having a green Eagles doughnut makes it so much better," Reece Salas, another customer, said.

Stengel said spreading Super Bowl excitement is as important to her job as making sure the doughnuts are fresh and Eagles-inspired.

"We have some green iced doughnuts, some holes, and starting this weekend we'll have our green cream doughnuts," Stengel said.

But the most popular sweet treat is a four-pound doughnut called "The Big Kahuna".

"Normally people will say, 'Oh my gosh, that's the largest doughnut we've ever seen,'" Stengel said.

It's made with as much dough and icing as 12 doughnuts and feeds up to a dozen people.

"Typically on a weekend we might sell 10-12," Stengel said. "Eagles time, we're selling 50-60 a day."

Before a baker carefully ices one with the phrase, "It's A Philly Thing."

"They are more labor intensive, they're all hand decorated, they're all hand cut," Stengel said.