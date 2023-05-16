Montco seniors preparing to serve their country honored

High school seniors enlisted in the military honored in Montgomery County

LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) -- More than 30 high school seniors in Montgomery County are preparing to protect the United States.

The enlisted seniors were honored during the "Our Community Salutes" ceremony at Pinecrest Country Club in Lansdale Monday night.

The event has celebrated more than 200 local enlistees over the last eight years.

Four former enlistees were also on hand for Monday's ceremony to help inspire the next generation of military members.

"Our Community Salutes" will honor Bucks County enlistees on Wednesday.

The ceremony will take place at Brookside Manor at Somerton Springs in Feasterville at 5:30 p.m.