Montco Arts & Jazz Fest Week: Valley Forge Tourism spotlights vibrancy, eclectic side of county

The streets of Montgomery County are bursting with arts and culture! Valley Forge Tourism is proud to showcase its eclectic side that makes Montco come to life, and they are doing so through their Arts and Jazz Fest Week beginning Sept. 22.

They are a destination for many outlets, and they are hoping you include arts and culture in that list. However, they don't just hope, they provide all platforms for you to enjoy the spectrum of art in its various forms. Art in Montco comes alive through classic art museums, galleries, sculptures, live performances via theater and music, and even history.

Rachel Riley, Associate VP of Communications for Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, understands that art is what makes humans different. It is what sets us apart and allows freedom of creativity and therefore, Valley Forge Tourism is proud to host a plethora of opportunities to expand your knowledge and allow exposure to the arts in a new way for many of us.

Montgomery County has over 22 participating locations during Arts and Jazz Fest Week, including the grand opening of The Cultural Arts Center found on Montco Community College Campus. It has been 3 years in the making and Brent Woods, Senior Director of Arts & Culture, proudly boasts how this new theater honors the past, present and future of the true heart of culture.

Their new theater seats over 500 people, consists of 3 balcony areas, 2 sky boxes and a VIP section. Between the intentional sounds aesthetics and cutting-edge technology, you'll never know you are on a campus. And when we speak about art in all forms, this includes the creativity behind the scenes that bring the shows to fruition. This Arts and Culture Center allows just that. Their students receive real-life, hands-on experience found in theater and even in their new state-of-the-art mixing room! They call that room the motivating carrot on the stick! Their students are fully prepared to enter the world of production on multiple levels thanks to the opportunities their programs offer. In addition, many students are performing in this Arts and Jazz Fest week!

Speaking of sound, jazz is raising its vibrations as they highlight women in Jazz. Joanna Pascale was asked to curate Montco's Jazz Fest Week and as a female jazz performer herself, she recognizes the importance of showcasing how women broke stereotypes in this genre of music. She loves how dynamic and innovative Montgomery County is and asked a local jazz vocalist, Chelsea Reed, to bring her talent that week! Chelsea is excited to celebrate the artistic element of surprise throughout this entire jazz scene. You can see her perform at Ursinus College that week.

We visited Ursinus College where their grounds beautifully display sculptures throughout their campus. They are a one-stop shop during that week as they offer both live jazz performances as well as showcasing their classic art within their Berman Museum. They have landed themselves on the map as they encompass art in many avenues.

Arts, culture and jazz are for everyone! Kids are invited to experience the awe that jazz can bring into their lives and maybe even expose them to a new sound of music. Valley Forge Tourism is hosting jazz performances for kids at the Elmwood Zoo which is a fantastic way to plan a fun and memorable experience for the whole family.

For the history buffs, take a look into History as it is rich in culture. The Blockson Exhibition is partaking in this culture theme! It runs deep in both art and history as it displays culture and educates us through art. It offers art through poetry, photography, sheet music and maps to name a few examples. The Blockson Exhibition holds a permanent rotating display within their foyer and you won't want to miss it.

Valley Forge Tourism is excited to support their local artists and venues throughout this week. And, they are thrilled to announce Cirque de Soleil's Bizarre is making its North American debut in Oaks, Pa. These dynamic art show performances captivate people from all walks of life and it's just another way Valley Forge Tourism is bringing folks together! It is important to Montco to create a community around the enrichment of arts, culture and music. It is about raising awareness that Montco is an arts destination and if you have the time, they invite you to enrich your trip with their robust restaurants, a sporting activity or even make an overnight out of it! There is plenty to do in Montgomery County.

This week of Arts and Jazz Fest is just a quick snapshot of the expansive opportunities the arts lend to Montco all year round! To learn more and book your tickets and trip, visit valleyforge.org.