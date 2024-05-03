Monster Jam 2024 back at Lincoln Financial Field – hear from drivers and hosts

Getting up close with monster trucks before Monster Jam 2024 in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - If you heard a deafening sound coming from Lincoln Financial Field Friday morning, you were likely listening to the roar of monster trucks warming up ahead of Monster Jam this weekend.

We got up close to the 12,000-pound, 10.5-feet tall machines that are the stars of the show.

I even climbed inside Grave Digger and took a lap around the course ahead of a practice day for the drivers.

Last week, the Linc was transformed with 26 million pounds of dirt for the AMA Supercross Championship. This week, to make way for the massive monster trucks, Monster Jam removed some of that dirt and formed a new course with more open space and bigger jumps.

After Friday's practice day, when the drivers get to feel out the Philly dirt, Monster Jam officially kicks off Saturday. The day opens with a Pit Party at 9:30 a.m. where fans can check out the monster trucks and meet their drivers.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and the main event starts at 1 p.m.

Drivers will compete in several competitions, including racing, stunts and the fan-favorite freestyle.

We also spoke to Linsey Read, the only woman driver on tour this year, as she prepares to once again get behind the wheel

"I have girls at home, and so it's showing them we can come out here and do this too," Read said. "We have a female team, my crew chief is holding it down. She's the only female crew chief. So it's great to be part of the team and just represent the women out there."

Read said she fell in love with Monster Jam after attending and seeing Candice Jolly.

Now Read is the driver of the massive Lucas Oil Stabilizer.

"This thing is a statement, I absolutely love it...we have a train horn. The kids love it, the families love it," Read said.

If speed, high-flying tricks and the roar of an engine excite you, Monster Jam is the place to be.

"There's so much that goes into it, you're looking at the dirt, the ramps, how the shocks feel, how the motor feels, how I feel," said Coty Saucier, driver of Max-D (Maximum Destruction). "When the helmets go on tomorrow, there's no room for error."

Drivers are hoping for better weather after it snowed at Monster Jam in Denver, Colorado.