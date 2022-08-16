Philadelphia not receiving promised allotment of monkeypox vaccine, health officials say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia health officials say the city is not getting its promised allotment of monkeypox vaccine. The city's health commissioner says Philadelphia was promised 3,612 doses but is only receiving 720 vials.

"I'm worried and I also feel really bad because just a couple of days ago, I met with community groups and talked about how excited we were to have much more vaccine with this new approach," Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. "I think the federal government has a very difficult job right now, but I do feel like it's really important for Philadelphia right now while this outbreak is relatively early to have as many doses as we possibly can have of this vaccine."

The Philadelphia health commissioner is one of many expressing concerns about the monkeypox vaccine distribution issues.

Sen. Cory Booker says New Jersey is also not getting its fair share of the monkeypox vaccine. In a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday, Booker says testing and vaccine needs to be increased given "the disproportionate risk that the state faces."

Booker says New Jersey usually follows New York in terms of the spread of infectious diseases and that the state has not yet received its basic allocation of monkeypox vaccine. Many other locations are also complaining about distribution issues.

There are now close to 12,000 monkeypox cases in the United States. The CDC case trends show a sharp escalation locally.

Pennsylvania now has 336 cases, New Jersey has 335 and Delaware has 10.

In the City of Philadelphia, monkeypox numbers are also rapidly increasing.

Last week, there were 128 cases. There are now 198. That's a 55% increase.

Federal health officials say they're providing additional monkeypox vaccine earlier than originally planned, an extra 442,000 doses.

But there are complaints from local providers that the distribution system isn't working well.

"Demand for vaccine is immense," said Dr. Kevin Ard.

There are also growing concerns about stretching supplies by allowing providers to use one vaccine vial for five injections and using a different injection method.

"This will increase the total number of doses available for use by up to fivefold," FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said.

The maker of the monkeypox vaccine expressed reservations about the new plan, citing a lack of safety data, but the FDA commissioner defended the agency's decision, saying the new dosing regimen resulted in some side effects, but they were manageable.

"I really do wish that the Biden administration and our government, in general, took it more seriously," said Jeffrey Todd, a monkeypox survivor.

Also, the first suspected case of monkeypox being spread from humans to a dog in Paris is being reported by The Lancet, leading the CDC to update its website to include dogs among animals susceptible to catching the virus.

It is still mainly being spread by prolonged personal contact among gay men.

With animals, the CDC says monkeypox can also be spread from pets to humans.

With the case in France, the report says the dog may have been infected while sharing a bed with its owners who had monkeypox. The virus can also be spread by touching fabrics like bedding.