With rising monkeypox cases, one Philadelphia bar taking steps to keep employees healthy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the number of monkeypox cases across the region climbing, it's another virus business owners have to protect their customers and staff from. One Philadelphia bar is taking steps now to keep its employees healthy.

The co-owner says he feels like he is in a waiting game. He decided to take matters into his own hands and stay proactive.

Bartenders masked up and security guards wearing gloves.

Ken Lowe Jr., the co-owner of Level Up Bar and Lounge in the Gayborhood, says he is taking proactive steps to keep his staff safe from COVID-19 and monkeypox.

"There is limited information and a lot of stuff is still not making sense," Lowe said, "so it's really hard to get a plan to keep everyone safe when we don't have all the facts."

According to the CDC, there are 531 cases in Pennsylvania, 327 cases in Philadelphia, 512 in New Jersey and 21 in Delaware.

Lowe says he felt prepared to stop the spread of COVID-19 but feels there isn't enough guidance when it comes to monkeypox.

"With COVID, we at least had the guidelines of 6 feet, wear masks, sanitize your hands, not stand too close," Lowe said. "Now with monkeypox, we only have its skin-to-skin contact."

The Philadelphia Health Department published this likelihood of monkeypox transmission map and scenarios where skin-to-skin transmission is possible -- like sharing drinks and dancing.

Lowe is taking extra precautions to keep his staff safe.

"We reordering and making sure we are stocked with hand sanitizer," Lowe said. "We have gloves for staff if they opt to wear them, in the process of re-implementing all staff must wear masks,"

Lowe says he heard from the Philadelphia Health Department offering help, but he wants more than that.

"I would like to see the government in genes know what's going on and give more direction to us," Lowe said, "so we know how to keep everyone safe. Just giving us vague things is not going to help."

Eyewitness news did hear from the Philadelphia Health Department. We are told outreach teams are available to help businesses. Click here for more information.