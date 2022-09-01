Watch CBS News
Delaware launches public health portal to update residents about monkeypox spread

DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware has 25 monkeypox cases, and the state is taking steps to ensure everyone has access to the latest information about the virus and its spread. A public health portal launched on Thursday.

The Delaware Division of Public Health says it offers information about monkeypox vaccines, treatments and a breakdown of cases by county.

To access the portal, click here.

