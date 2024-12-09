Rainy but warmer in Philadelphia Monday, temps take a nose dive later this week

Rain on and off in Philadelphia Monday, showers stick around thru midweek

Rain on and off in Philadelphia Monday, showers stick around thru midweek

It's time to focus our attention on the two major rounds of rain rolling in for Monday and Wednesday of this week. While we need the rain, with a continued drought situation across the area, we won't see enough to alleviate it. That said, by the mid-to-late part of the week, many areas may receive 1 to 2 inches; definitely a dent and it definitely helps!

Monday morning's commute should be fine. It will be cloudy and chilly, but the rain should hold off until we get to 10 or 11 a.m.

Rain chances throughout the day CBS Philadelphia

Expect a steady flow of light to moderate rain lasting into the afternoon and letting up as we get toward evening, just in time for the Rittenhouse Tree Lighting! You can watch the Christmas tree lighting on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

The Jersey Shore should see scattered showers continuing through the early evening.

Tuesday remains cloudy and at times foggy with scattered showers, especially in the evening and overnight. Highs will be about 10 degrees above average in the upper 50s.

Our next front arrives Wednesday morning, and with a warm front lifting north, temperatures will soar. Expect highs in the low 60s, despite the rain that will move in.

Let's call most of the day a washout, with moderate to heavy downpours likely across the area. Colder air will wrap around this system, and if there's enough of it north into the Poconos, some mixing over to snow may happen late in the evening toward early Thursday morning, although little to no accumulation is expected.

Thursday and Friday, you need to put the umbrella and rain boots away and break out the puffy coats and winter gear once again. The coldest air of the season arrives with highs in the mid to low 30s and wind chills in the teens. At least the skies will be sunny.

Even though it will feel like spring for the next few days, astronomical winter (the official start) is less than two weeks away on Dec. 21 at 4:19 a.m. in Philadelphia.

Here is your 7-day forecast

Monday: Rain develops. High of 50, low of 36.

Tuesday: Clouds, fog and a shower? High of 58, low of 43.

Wednesday: Rain, heavy at times. High of 62, low of 51.

Thursday: Sunny and cold. High of 39, low of 33.

Friday: Coldest day yet. High of 36, low of 22.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High of 43, low of 23.

Sunday: Not as chilly, showers. High of 50, low of 33.