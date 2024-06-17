Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm lead positions in 2024 MLB All-Star Game voting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm lead their respective positions in voting for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

The MLB released the first batch of fan voting on Monday and Harper, the Phillies' first basemen, leads the entire National League in votes with 1,110,562 votes. The only two players with more votes than Harper are Aaron Judge and Juan Soto of the New York Yankees.

Harper has been on a tear so far in the 2024 season, especially in the past week. Entering Monday night's game against the San Diego Padres, he was slashing .280/.390/.519 with a .908 OPS. Harper has smacked 15 homers and recorded 46 RBIs. Harper has been named to seven All-Star teams in his career.

But for Bohm, it would be his first career All-Star game.

Bohm is the leading vote-getter at third base with a significant lead over Padres third baseman Manny Machado. Bohm has 1,012,174 votes and Machado has nearly 270,000.

Bohm, 27, is off to the best start of his Phillies career. Entering Monday night, he was slashing .302/.355/.416 with a .745 OPS to go along with six homers and 57 RBIs. He smacked his seventh homer in a 9-2 win over the Padres on Monday. Before the game, he ranked first in the MLB in doubles with 26 and fourth in RBIs with 57.

Alec Bohm has more All-Star votes than Shohei Ohtani. pic.twitter.com/uFKrYJ0X7J — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) June 17, 2024

Plenty of other Phillies players got votes in the first batch of fan voting.

Kyle Schwarber ranks third amongst all NL designated hitters, J.T. Realmuto, who will likely be out with an injury, ranks second for catchers, Bryson Stott ranks third for second basemen and Trea Turner ranks second for shortstops. Phillies outfielders Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas also ranked in the top 10 for fan voting.

Phase 1 of fan voting will end at noon on June 27, and Phase 2 will begin on June 30 and continue until noon on July 3.

All-Star Game starters will be announced on July 3.

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 16, at Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas.