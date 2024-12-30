Mitzvah Circle distributes over 100,000 diapers, menstrual products to combat hygiene insecurity

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, nearly one-third of American families face difficulties getting enough diapers to keep their babies and toddlers clean, dry and healthy.

Mitzvah Circle has been at the forefront of addressing this issue, working to bridge the gap for families in need. Just days before the new year, the organization distributed over 100,000 diapers and menstrual products to partner agencies across the region.

The initiative highlights the growing need to address hygiene insecurity, which often goes unnoticed in conversations about poverty.

Tamarah Smith, director of impact and programs for Mitzvah Circle, emphasized the importance of these supplies in supporting community well-being. "We provide those to the members of the community so they can get to work, they can get to school, babies can get to daycare, and people can stay healthy," said Smith. "These are our neighbors. Anyone can fall on hard times and sometimes people just need a little bit of help."

Mitzvah Circle reports that 70% of the women they serve have missed work or school due to a lack of these essential supplies.

Benet Donnelly, representing Bread of Heaven, stressed the importance of addressing the often-overlooked needs of hygiene products. "There's just so much need out there, and I think something like sanitary products and diapers — something that sometimes gets overlooked, really helps," Donnelly said.

Faith Kwaszkiewicz, president of the Individuals Aiding and Emergencies Foundation, also highlighted the urgency of tackling hygiene insecurity. "Food is always an issue with most people. Lower incomes, or loss of work, or sickness and things like that. However, hygiene is right there," Kwaszkiewicz said.

Mitzvah Circle's efforts this week serve as a reminder that while hunger and housing are critical concerns, hygiene insecurity is an often invisible struggle that affects families' health, education and economic stability.

By providing these vital supplies, Mitzvah Circle helps ensure that families can maintain their dignity and continue to move forward despite the challenges they face.