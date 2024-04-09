Missy Elliot to bring 1st headline tour with Ciara, Busta Rhymes & Timbaland to Philadelphia this August

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Get ready to "Lose Control." Missy Elliott is stopping in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center with friends Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and special guest Timbaland on Aug. 5. It's going to be...so addictive.

As the first female hip-hop artist inducted into the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Elliott is having her first-ever headline tour called "Out of This World — The Missy Elliott Experience starting on July 4 in Vancouver, British Columbia and ending on Aug. 22 in Rosemont, Illinois.

General on-sale tickets start on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. and the Verizon Up presale started Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 11 at 10 p.m., according to the release. There are many VIP packages and some include VIP lounge access, an exclusive tour poster, a group photo onstage, and more.

Here are the OUT OF THIS WORLD — The Missy Elliott Experience tour 2024 dates:

Thursday, July 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Saturday, July 6 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, July 9 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

Thursday, July 11 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Saturday, July 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Tuesday, July 16 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Thursday, July 18 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Saturday, July 20 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Sunday, July 21 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

Wednesday, July 24 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

Thursday, July 25 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

Saturday, July 27 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Thursday, August 1 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Friday, August 2 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum

Saturday, August 3 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena

Monday, August 5 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, August 8 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Friday, August 9 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Saturday, August 10 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Monday, August 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Thursday, August 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, August 17 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Monday, August 19 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Thursday, August 22 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

Known for her eccentric style, creative videos, and pushing the envelope forward in music and songwriting, the Virginia native is a four-time Grammy award winner and continues to break records including being the only female rapper to have all her six albums be RIAA platinum-certified.

Brooklyn native Busta Rhymes solidified his place as one of the most forward-thinking influential rappers. Known for rapping as fast as Speedy Gonzales, he has sold over 10 million albums worldwide with seven Top 10 debuted on the Billboard 200, stated in the release. Putting his hands where your eyes could see, he was given the title "The greatest performer of all time" by Jay-Z and "The James Brown of hip-hop" by A Tribe Called Quest's Phife Dawg.

Grammy-Award-winning singer and songwriter Ciara has sold over 23 million records and 22 million singles worldwide within her 20-year career span. Known for dancing above and beyond, she has hits that cross decades such as "Goodies," "1,2, Step," "Oh," "Level Up," and many more. Ciara also has being an entrepreneur and philanthropist under her belt.

Another Virginia native, special guest Timbaland is a Grammy-award-winning producer whose instinctive sound graces generations of music. He's known as the Emperor of Sound and ranked #3 by Billboard on a list of 50 of the greatest producers of the 21st century with over 200+ ASCAP music awards, said in the release. Behind the songs of Elliotts' "Work It," Aaliyah's "One In A Million," Ginuwine's "Pony," and plenty more, the music mastermind is also a part of the online sensation VERZUZ that became an internet favorite during the pandemic with producer Swizz Beats.

"This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone 'firsts.' Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour," shares Elliott in the release. "Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can't wait to share this experience with the fans!"