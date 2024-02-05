Police searching for 2 missing boys in Willingboro, New Jersey

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Willingboro, New Jersey, are asking for the public's help to find two kids who went missing on Monday.

Authorities are searching for 12-year-old Amori Merritt and 10-year-old Amir Merritt. Police said both boys went missing after leaving their residence in the Garfield North section of Willingboro in an unknown direction at around 6:15 p.m.

Police said Amori is about 4 foot, 3 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds and Amir is 4 feet tall and weighs 70 pounds. They were both last seen in the outfits in the photo below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Willingboro Police Desk at 609-877-3001.