Search continues for missing man in New Jersey's Wharton State Forest

NORTHFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- Investigators are still searching for a missing man they believe is somewhere within the Wharton State Forest in Burlington County, New Jersey.

The City of Northfield Police Department identified the missing person on Facebook as 32-year-old Elliot Ganiel from Northfield.

Ganiel is described by police as 4-foot-4 and weighing about 140 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Northfield police were notified Saturday night just before 11 p.m. of a potential missing person from the area.

Officials said New Jersey State Police then called a concerned family member of Ganiel and told them his car -- which had many personal items still inside -- had been found at the Mullica River Canoe Landing within Wharton State Forest.

The family member told officials they hadn't seen Ganiel in the last three days leading up to his disappearance.

Over 10 different New Jersey law enforcement agencies, including New Jersey State Park Police, K-9 teams, drone units and numerous dive teams are involved in the search.

Search efforts will continue to focus on both wooded and water areas within the state forest.

If you know anything about Ganiel's whereabouts, Northfield police ask that you call Detective Matthew Locotos at 609-641-3122 or the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection hotline at 1-877-WARN-DEP (1-877-927-6337).