Missing cannonball found, returned to historic Del. museum

LEWES, Del. (CBS) -- A historic cannonball once thought to be missing has now been located, police in Delaware said Thursday.

Late last week, the Lewes Historical Society made a post on Feb. 17 on Facebook announcing they were missing a cannonball from the Cannonball House Maritime Museum.

The cannonball was embedded in the brick foundation of the building, which was built in the 1760s and survived an attack from the British Navy in 1813 - during the War of 1812.

It's not clear how the cannonball went missing.

Lewes police said a resident found the cannonball early Thursday morning in front of the Zwaanendael Museum.

A cannonball return ceremony was slated to be held in front of the Cannonball House at 11:30 a.m.

Police thanked everyone who spread the word on social media about the missing cannonball.

