Missing 18-year-old from Philadelphia found and safe: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A missing 18-year-old from Philadelphia who hasn't been seen in over nine days has now been found and is safe, police said Friday night.
Police also thanked the public for all of the help and say there is no criminal investigation at this time.
The "college-bound" teen was reported missing on Wednesday and the family said she got accepted to Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.