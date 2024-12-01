Festivities kicked off with an opening night block party at Miracle on South 13th Street in South Philadelphia

It officially looks like the holiday season in South Philly. The lights have been strung, and the switch has been flipped on what many call the most magical street in the city.

"I really like it, it's really cool," said Dante Bercolino, taking in the sights and sounds with his family.

The 1600 block of South 13th Street, just a few blocks off Broad, has once again been transformed into what neighbors call the "Miracle on South 13th Street."

Many homes are outlined in lights and decked out in different themes, from Super Mario Brothers to Home Alone and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

"The one with the Nutcracker," said Vera Dugan about which house is her favorite.

"When you take a stroll, it's all these bright lights and if your friend lives here there's like hot chocolate you can get," said Ellis Targoff.

Hot chocolate helped keep people warm on a bitterly cold Saturday night. Despite the blast of arctic air, neighbors on the block kicked off the festivities with an opening night block party.

CBS News Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia.

"I've never been here before, so I think this is pretty awesome," said Desire Diaz. "I think the fun outweighs the cold a little bit."

"As long as there is no snow we're good," joked Anthony Bercolino. "This has always been home to me so I like showing the kids and spending time with the neighbors."

Kids were bundled up as a parade of characters helped welcome Santa onto the block.

The dazzling light display is a decades-long tradition that attracts families from around the region.

Neighbors on the block started decorating about a month ago. They added a few more lights and displays this year, and they said this is their way of giving back to the community.

"We do it for the neighbors, we love the joy, and we do it for the kids honestly," said Ryan Targoff, who moved onto the block five years ago.

A holiday destination that will be lit up through New Year's Day.