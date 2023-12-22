Where was "Miracle in Bethlehem, PA" filmed? Not in the Lehigh Valley.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) -- It's the holiday season, and for many, a long weekend leading up to Christmas - what better to do than snuggle up on the couch and watch a holiday movie?

Many people are wondering about the newly released movie "Miracle in Bethlehem, PA" that's premiering on the Hallmark channel. As usual when our region is featured in movies or TV, people want to know where the movie was filmed.

Sorry, folks. It was not at the SteelStacks nor on Main Street. In fact, it wasn't even the U.S.

According to casting notices and a local film producer, "Miracle in Bethlehem, PA" was actually filmed in Winnipeg, in the Manitoba province of Canada. It's about a 1,600-mile drive away.

What is "Miracle in Bethlehem, PA" about?

"Miracle in Bethlehem, PA" is about a successful and independent woman named Mary Ann Brubeck, with no apparent relation to Dave, who adopts a baby girl right before Christmas.

Not unlike the Biblical story of Christmas, there is no room at the inn in Bethlehem and Mary Ann and her baby get stranded in the city due to weather.

That's when Mary Ann meets Joe, the innkeeper's ruggedly good-looking brother, who happens to be single.

Laura Vandervoort plays Mary Ann and Benjamin Ayres plays Joe.

Why are so many movies filmed in Canada?

Canada is a common filming location for plenty of movies, whether they're made in Hollywood studios or smaller ones. According to the Trebas Institute, a Canadian college, there are plenty of tax incentives for studios to head up to the Great White North.

Canada's government offers the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit, which can cover 25% of the labor costs of making a movie.

Provincial governments might offer their own aid to filmmakers as well - Manitoba Film and Music's website indicates it has "the most competitive tax credit in Canada."