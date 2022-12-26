Mill pays bail for 20 women helping them home for Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Rapper and Philadelphia native Meek Mill is spreading the holiday spirit. Mill helped 20 women who were incarcerated to make it back to their families for the holidays by paying the bail they otherwise would not have been able to afford.

Mill is a long-time advocate for those he says are impacted by the inequities of the criminal justice system, something the rapper knows personally.

"The average working person, to lose your job, to lose your household over a technical violation that would drive you back to poverty and put you in a mental state where it would be hard for you to move forward. And we're working on probation and parole because I was affected by it," he said.

Each woman also received a gift card to purchase groceries or holiday gifts.

The rapper made the donation through the REFORM Alliance, a nonprofit he launched in 2019.