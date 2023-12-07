Watch CBS News
Delaware prisoner Mikel Paoletti on the run, did not return to correctional center

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Law enforcement in our region is on the lookout for yet another escaped prisoner after they say he walked away from a Delaware correctional facility on Wednesday.

Mikel Paoletti, 25, did not return to the Plummer Community Corrections Center after getting a work pass to leave the building, the Delaware Department of Correction said.

Plummer, on Todds Lane in Wilmington, is a facility with work release and substance abuse treatment programs that allow inmates to reintegrate into society. Inmates are allowed to leave the facility for work, to find a job, or to attend a treatment program.

Officials don't know where Paoletti is at this time and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Paoletti is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

He was charged in August 2022 after state police said he made death threats and brandished a machete after getting in an argument with a man at a DART Park and Ride bus station on Centerville Road in Wilmington.

