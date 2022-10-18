Driver intentionally hits 3 teen girls in Glassboro: police

3 teens recovering after Glassboro police say they were intentionally hit by driver

GLASSBORO, NJ (CBS) -- Three teenage girls are recovering after the Glassboro Police Department said they were intentionally hit by a driver. Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, officers said they responded to a large fight at the Hollybush Apartment Complex.

As they arrived, investigators said Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, intentionally drove into the girls, aged 16, 15 and 13 years old.

Taina, the mother of the 15 and 13-year-old girls, who asked not to be identified by her last name or face, said the girls are still in pain.

"My middle one, she flew," Taina said. "The other one, she brushed up with the car."

She said her motherly instincts kicked in.

"I went crazy. I left my daughter with somebody else there, and I just went after [the driver]," Taina said. "I wanted her. I was going to fight her. I wanted her. You hit my child[ren], 13-year-old and a 15-year-old, they had nothing to do with it."

Glassboro police arrested Rodriguez-Green, who's facing three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

"She's going to pay for it," Taina said. "One way or another, she's going to pay for it."

Police aren't saying what they believe led up to the initial fight, and they had no information on any injuries resulting from the fight.