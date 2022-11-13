Fire breaks out in South Philadelphia home: Authorities

Digital Brief: Nov. 13, 2022 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fire broke out in a South Philadelphia home Sunday morning, authorities say. It started around 11:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of Mifflin Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found fire and smoke coming from the home.

Officials say they placed the fire under control around noon.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.