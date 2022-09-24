Watch CBS News
2 people injured after shooting near high school in New Castle County, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) – Middletown Police are currently investigating a shooting in the area around Appoquinimink High School on Friday night. Police were in the area of Bunker Hill Road east of Choptank Road when they heard gunshots erupting around 9 p.m.

Officers found two gunshot victims and transported them to Christiana Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Middletown Police Criminal Investigation Unit continues to investigate this case.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Detective Womer at 302-376-9950 or via email at jwomer@middletown.delaware.gov.

Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.

First published on September 24, 2022 / 12:40 PM

