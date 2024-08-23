New Jersey high school aide charged for using social media for sexual conversations with student, DA says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 42-year-old Seneca High School employee was charged for using social media to have sexual conversations with a student, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday.

In a news release, Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw identified the 42-year-old as Michael Van Kline of Lumberton, who works as a paraprofessional at Seneca High School in the Lenape Regional High School District in South Jersey.

According to New Jersey's Department of Education, a paraprofessional is a school or classroom aide who assists appropriately certified personnel with the supervision of student activities.

Authorities began investigating Van Kline after they received information that the 42-year-old may have been inappropriately communicating with a student online.

Investigators said amid the online communication, Van Kline allegedly convinced a student to send him naked photos and suggested they meet up to have sex.

The 42-year-old was taken into custody Thursday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He was remanded to the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly and released Friday after a court appearance, according to BCPO.

Lenape Regional High School District also allegedly indicated Van Kline is prohibited from being on school grounds or attending school functions in the future, according to BCPO.

The investigation into Van Kline is being prepared to be presented to a grand jury for a possible indictment.