Chester couple charged with sexually abusing 2 intellectually disabled adults, Delco DA says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Chester couple was charged with sexually abusing two intellectually disabled adult women in Pennsylvania and Florida, according to Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

Michael and Nicole Swanson have been charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual assault, aggravated indecent sexual assault of a person with a mental disability and kidnapping to facilitate a felony, theft and conspiracy. The Delaware County DA's Office did not identify the victims by name but said one of the women was 30 years old and the other was 27 years old.

The investigation into the Chester couple began on Jan. 3, 2024, led by the Child Abuse and Exploitation Task Force, Upper Chichester Police Department and Chester Police Department, after a family member of the 30-year-old woman contacted police.

Investigators said that the two victims were friends from a special education program held at Chichester High School. The 27-year-old woman, who was pregnant with Michael Swanson's baby at the time, introduced the 30-year-old woman to him; officials said the three developed a sexual relationship.

Michael Swanson manipulated the 30-year-old into moving into a Chester home with his family, including Nicole Swanson, their six children and another man who owned the home, David Dziobczynski. Investigators said Michael Swanson convinced the woman her father was stealing her Social Security benefits, which is why she should move out of her family home.

The 27-year-old woman gave birth to the child in February 2023, where officials said a social services report was made afterward because of the woman's intellectual disability and Michael Swanson's previous cases with social services.

Allegedly, Michael Swanson moved his family, plus the 27-year-old and 30-year-old, and another woman identified as Caitlyn Eusden down to Tallahassee, Florida, to evade social services.

A video that was sent to the 30-year-old's family after their move to Florida, showed Eusden, Nicole Swanson and her children beating the woman, according to Delaware County officials. Investigators said this video was what led to the 30-year-old being removed from the abusive dynamic.

During an interview at the Child Advocacy Center of Delaware County at the beginning of the year, the 30-year-old shared that Michael Swanson allegedly sexually assaulted her twice a day. He took away her phone, several forms of payment and insurance and switched the payment address on her Social Security card to himself.

The woman also alleged Nicole Swanson sexually abused her as well and that cameras captured the abuse inside Michael Swanson's bedroom, investigators said.

After this, Swanson was arrested and brought back to Pennsylvania, investigators said.

The 27-year-old revealed in an interview with the Child Advocacy Center in South Carolina that Michael Swanson also sexually abused her and changed her payment address on her Social Security card to himself.

Authorities said the woman also alleged Michael and Nicole Swanson recorded her during sexual acts without her consent and made her do said acts while their children were in the room. Additionally, she alleged Michael Swanson would take away her phone as a form of punishment and that she feared Nicole Swanson.

Stollsteimer said in a news release that more charges are expected to be filed against the couple in Florida.

Federal authorities may also file charges against Michael Swanson for stealing the women's Social Security benefits.

Both Michael and Nicole Swanson were arraigned and are being held at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Glen Mills, Stollsteimer said.