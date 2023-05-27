Camden, N.J. fire chief retires after 36 years in department

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Camden's fire chief retired Friday after nearly four decades of service to the community.

Michael Harper Sr. received a proclamation and then clocked out for the last time.

He worked his way up through the Camden Fire Department during his 36-year career and was named chief in 2011.

In a sendoff speech, Harper was honored for his crucial role in getting grants to help better the department and for helping in the development of multiple officers in the department.

"Chief Harper's knowledge, skill, and love for the Dallas Cowboys will surely be missed," the speaker said, sparking laughs and boos from the crowd.

After hugging his dad, Harper gave a short speech too.

"Everything we do here is for the residents of this city," Harper said. "No matter what you do, the Camden Fire Department is reveled all over the land. Keep up the spirit, teach the new guys, teach them so that they can enjoy the same careers that all of us did."

"Stay safe, love your families and enjoy life," Harper added.

Mayor Victor Carstarphen and members from other departments including the Philadelphia Fire Department also stopped by to wish Harper well.