Bucks County man charged with breaking into power plants, stealing metal, officials say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CROYDON, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County man is charged with breaking into decommissioned power plants to steal metal. One of them was Southwark Generating Plant in Philadelphia. 

The justice department says 43-year-old Michael Garrison of Croydon stole more than $117,000 worth of metal from four plants in Pennsylvania and Baltimore.

Prosecutors say Garrison caused more than $1.5 million in damage to the NRG Titus Generating Station in Berks County. 

They also say Garrison filed a false income tax return.

Garrison is charged with one count of conspiracy to destroy an energy facility and other related charges. 

First published on September 12, 2022 / 12:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

