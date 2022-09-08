Philadelphia man faces prison after admitting he attacked police during Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

Philadelphia man faces prison after admitting he attacked police during Jan. 6 riot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man faces prison after admitting he attacked police during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors accuse Michael Dickinson of throwing a coffee cup at an officer and hitting him in the face.

Dickinson is also accused of dumping a bucket with an unidentified liquid on some officers.

His sentencing is in February.