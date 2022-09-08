Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia man faces prison after admitting he attacked police during Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia man faces prison after admitting he attacked police during Jan. 6 riot
Philadelphia man faces prison after admitting he attacked police during Jan. 6 riot 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man faces prison after admitting he attacked police during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors accuse Michael Dickinson of throwing a coffee cup at an officer and hitting him in the face.

Dickinson is also accused of dumping a bucket with an unidentified liquid on some officers. 

His sentencing is in February.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 7:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.