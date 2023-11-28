Philadelphia Flyers fall to Carolina Hurricanes as Michael Bunting records goal and assist

Michael Bunting had a goal and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Seth Jarvis and Brendan Lemieux also scored as the Hurricanes won for the fourth time in five games. Sebastian Aho had two assists and Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves.

Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers.

Lemieux snapped a 1-1 tie with 6:35 left in the second period. He capitalized on Scott Laughton's turnover in front of Philadelphia's net and shot past Flyers goalie Carter Hart.

Jarvis notched his team-leading 18th point and ninth goal with 3:26 to play, beating Hart with a wrist shot from a sharp angle.

Carolina finished the scoring 42 seconds later when Jesper Kotkaniemi converted an empty-netter.

The Hurricanes jumped in front 5:39 into the opening period. Bunting got his fifth of the season from close range.

The Flyers tied it with 12:46 to play in the second. Konecny beat Kochetkov on a breakaway, shooting past the goalie's glove side.

The Hurricanes nearly took a two-goal lead with 8:10 remaining, but Teuvo Teravainen's wrist shot from the slot clanged off the post. Philadelphia's Cam Atkinson had perhaps the best opportunity to tie the contest before the Hurricanes' third goal, but Kochetkov used his left pad to stop Atkinson's backhanded try from the side of the net.

Hart made 31 saves for the Flyers.

The Hurricanes have won two of three in the season series, which wraps up on March 21 in Carolina.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host Islanders on Thursday night.

Flyers: Hosts New Jersey on Thursday night.