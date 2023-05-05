Mexican restaurant in NJ shares the historical context of Cinco de Mayo

Authentic Mexican restaurant in New Jersey shares the historical context of Cinco de Mayo

Authentic Mexican restaurant in New Jersey shares the historical context of Cinco de Mayo

Authentic Mexican restaurant in New Jersey shares the historical context of Cinco de Mayo

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Cinco de Mayo is bringing people from all different cultures together to celebrate. El Mariachi San Lucas is putting on a big celebration for Cinco de Mayo.

There's a DJ out here, a margarita bar and so many people just enjoying the festivities. But behind all the fun, there's a lot of cultural significance.

"We just take it as a normal day," employee Steven Morales said.

At El Mariachi San Lucas, Cinco de Mayo is the busiest day of the year. Phones were ringing nonstop ahead of their celebration.

The Ramos family is originally from the small town of San Lucas in the state of Puebla, Mexico. The same place where Mexico defeated France in the Battle of Puebla in 1862, leading to what we now know as Cinco de Mayo.

"It was basically taking a point in which Mexico was going to be taken over by the French in order to go to the U.S.," Morales said.

The owners say the holiday goes beyond colorful décor, tacos and sombreros.

Eldia Ramos and her three sisters opened up the restaurant in 2014.

Whether from Puebla or Voorhees, their Cinco de Mayo celebration welcomes everyone.

"People from different backgrounds, cultures are coming together to gather in a single place for another culture to show them who they are," Morales said.

And the fun is just getting started. The music and fun will keep on going all throughout Friday.