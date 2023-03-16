Mets' closer Edwin Diaz expected to miss season after suffering knee injury at World Baseball Classic

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz has a torn patellar tendon and is expected to miss the entire season after hurting his right knee while celebrating a victory in the World Baseball Classic.

Mets general manager Billy Eppler said Díaz would undergo surgery Thursday. Without going into specifics, Eppler said a general timeline for recovery from this type of injury is about eight months.

"There are instances where athletes have come back earlier, more around the six-month mark," Eppler told reporters. "But those are a little bit more of the exception than the rule."

Edwin Díaz underwent imaging today that revealed a full-thickness tear of the patellar tendon in his right knee. He will have surgery today performed by Dr. David Altchek. — New York Mets (@Mets) March 16, 2023

Díaz, who turns 29 next week, retired the side in order in the ninth inning of a 5-2 victory over the Dominican Republic on Wednesday night that sent Puerto Rico to the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals. As Díaz and his teammates jumped together in the infield, the right-hander collapsed and reached for his right leg. He was taken off the field in a wheelchair.

Eppler said he spoke to Díaz several times and noted the right-hander was in "great spirits."

"He's a resilient human being," Eppler said. "That's why he the closer he is. The dude doesn't get rattled."

The Mets signed Díaz to a five-year, $102 million contract -- the largest ever for a closer -- after he produced a spectacular 2022 season. All player contracts are covered by insurance through the WBC that spans the length of time the player is out with an injury suffered during the tournament.

Díaz went 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 32 saves in 35 opportunities while striking out 118 batters in 62 innings last season. He made his second All-Star appearance and finished ninth in the Cy Young Award voting.

The Mets do have some relievers on their roster with closer experience as they attempt to replace Díaz.

David Robertson has 157 career saves, including 20 last season when he pitched for the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies. Adam Ottavino has 33 career saves. Brooks Raley had six saves for the Tampa Bay Rays last season.

Eppler didn't have details on exactly what caused the injury during the WBC postgame celebration but said torn patellar tendons happen more often in other sports.

"It's an injury that's actually really common in the NBA and NFL," Eppler said. "When you get excessive load put on your knee, it can happen."

Díaz isn't the first player injured while celebrating. Here are some others:

-- After the Los Angeles Angels' Kendrys Morales beat the Seattle Mariners with a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth in 2010, he took a big leap onto home plate and broke his leg. The bouncing scrum at home was subsequently banned by manager Mike Scioscia.

-- Chicago Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster broke his big right toe in 2009 when his foot got caught in the dugout railing while he was trying to run out with his teammates to celebrate a win over the Brewers.

-- In 2001, Denny Hocking of the Minnesota Twins broke his nose, compliments of his overzealous teammates, who kept smacking the bill of his helmet - and a few accidental face shots - after his first walk-off home run.

-- After the San Diego Padres clinched their division in 2005, pitcher Jake Peavy broke a rib while getting a big hug from his teammates. The injury wasn't discovered until weeks later when Peavy had an MRI following his forgettable postseason (eight hits and eight earned runs in 4 1/3 innings).

-- Washington Redskins quarterback Gus Frerotte decided to head-butt the padded wall behind the end zone after scoring on a short run against the Giants in 1997. Stunned but unbowed, he was checked by the team trainers and continued to play before leaving later in the game. He was then transported to a hospital with a sprained neck.

-- Arizona Cardinals kicker Bill Gramatica ended his rookie season in 2001 with an ACL tear. He was hurt jumping up and down after making a 42-yard field goal against the Giants.