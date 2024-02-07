From a plane, or something else? Philadelphia family finds mysterious metal object on roof of home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Is the sky falling in Mount Airy?
One Philadelphia family is still trying to figure out why a strange metal object ended up on their roof and how it got there.
On Tuesday afternoon, Sara and Fabian Lima stepped outside to find a large, rectangular object, apparently metal with a circular shape cut out near the top, on the roof of their home on the 700 block of Saint Georges Road.
The object looks like it's about 8 feet high by 2 feet long. It's also a bit weathered and rusted.
The couple wonders if the object is the door of a plane - but it's still not clear.
The Limas said they didn't even hear it land, but they were left wondering - who do we call?
"I just don't know if I should touch it," Fabian Lima said. "Is it evidence? Is it something I should let go and let a professional do it? Or should I get up there and hit it up with a hockey stick? If it's really heavy, it might cause some problems if I just whack it off there."
CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the Philadelphia office of the FAA to see if they can take a look. We've heard the FAA is sending two inspectors to the property to assess the situation.
A spokesperson for the NTSB said that the FAA would first need to determine whether it's an accident or incident and only then would the NTSB investigate.
