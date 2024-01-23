Merion Golf Club in Ardmore to host 2040 U.S. Open

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- Another major United States Golf Association event is coming to Ardmore's Merion Golf Club.

On Monday, the USGA announced that the prestigious Delaware County club will host the 2040 U.S. Open Championship. Back in 2021, Merion was also awarded the 2030 and 2050 U.S. Opens.

It's the latest major event to land on Merion's calendar. In 2026 the course will host the U.S. Amateur and will be the site of the U.S. Woman's Open in 2034 and 2046.

"For well over a century, Merion has served as the site of some of American golf's most iconic moments," USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer, said in a statement. "Our relationship with the club and its membership continues to grow, and when we looked at our future lineup for the U.S. Open, we wanted to enhance our upcoming commitment with a more regular cadence. We are thrilled to be able to return to such an important club on a regular basis and look forward to watching the world's best write new chapters in the history of this great game."

Throughout its history, the Merion Golf Club has hosted 19 USGA championships, the most of any site, according to the USGA. Merion last hosted the U.S. Open in 2013, but most recently welcomed golfers for the 2022 Curtis Cup.