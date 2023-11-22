Delco nonprofit Men of Action Brothers of Faith feed about 600 with Thanksgiving meals

YEADON, Pa. (CBS) -- Dozens of families in Delaware County will have a warm Thanksgiving meal thanks to Men of Action Brothers of Faith.

From Darby to Upper Darby and now Yeadon, Men of Action Brothers of Faith has spent the week giving away ready-made food platters so that people in need can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

A line of folks got their hands on a scrumptious-looking catered spread on the third and final night of Men of Action Brothers of Faith's 9th annual Day of Thanks Holiday meal giveaway outside of Evans Elementary in Yeadon.

"We know the need is there. This is just part of the overall initiative of our organization," Edward Brown, of Men of Action Brothers of Faith, said. "We do mentoring, community improvement, and education. This is just what we do right before Thanksgiving."

Day 3 in Yeadon was the best day yet since we had a long line of people ready for good food long before our official... Posted by Men of Action Brothers of Faith, Inc. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Men of Action Brothers of Faith fed about 600 people over the course of three days.

At least 200 plates were passed down an assembly line Wednesday of compassionate volunteers like Clara Johnson.

"I volunteer because I like to help out in the community," Johnson said. "I've been doing this for so many years."

"We normally only ask for five volunteers, but as you can see, we can't turn volunteers away," Brown said.

Those in need of more than one meal weren't turned away, either. In the spirit of giving, the nonprofit sent everyone home with up to six platters.

"I got five dinners for my mom, my brother, me, and my husband and my daughter," Denise Johnson said.

"One of the reasons we do more than one meal is because we never know the size of someone's family. And also, we don't want someone to worry about if they eat today, what are they going to eat tomorrow?" Hameen Diggins, of Men of Action Brothers of Faith, said. "This way, they walk away feeling more than full."