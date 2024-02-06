Mother searches for answers after daughter with learning disability bullied at Philadelphia charter school

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A mother said she is fed up with the bullying and fighting at a Philadelphia charter school in Port Richmond.

Natasha Orellano says her 13-year-old daughter, Kayla, is constantly bullied by classmates because of her learning disability.

"She wasn't vocal until she was four," Orellano said. "It's been a struggle for her since she's been in public schools and because she's a little bit different, it has always been a challenge for her."

However, this school year at Memphis Street Academy Charter School in Philadelphia has been the most challenging. Kayla said in November 2023 she was followed from school by a large group of students and then beaten up. A video posted to social media shows at least three kids throwing punches at Kayla, even as she was curled up on the ground.

"They poured juice on her, they kicked her in her nose," Orellano said as she held her face in her hands. "I wasn't there to comfort her."

Orellano told CBS News Philadelphia that she didn't find out about the fight until a clip was circulated by an Instagram account that posts videos of Memphis Street Academy students fighting on and off school grounds.

"The school never informed me, not the counselors, not her teacher," she said.

Kayla admitted she was too afraid to tell her mother, out of fear it would cause more trouble for her at school.

"I don't feel safe [at school] because I feel like it's going to happen again," said the 13-year-old. "[At school] they fight all the time, literally every single day."

In a statement to CBS News Philadelphia, Memphis Street Academy CEO Steven Bilski said, in part, "Memphis Street Academy School administrators are aware of the incident and are actively working with the family to resolve any concerns. The safety of our students and everyone within our school is paramount and will always remain our number one focus."

Orellano attended a meeting with school officials Tuesday afternoon. She said they insisted the students involved were suspended and punished with detention.

However, Orellano believes more action needs to be taken to stop the bullying and fighting.

"I don't want [Kayla] to fall into depression, isolation, which can happen," she said. "Public schools, the authority, the people who are running any type of discipline, y'all have to do better. Because this is getting ridiculous."

